INDIA

Warm welcome awaits Nepal PM in UP’s Varanasi

NewsWire
0
0

Varanasi is all set to welcome the Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who will reach the city on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already arrived in Varanasi on Saturday to welcome the visiting dignitary.

Deuba is on a three-day visit to India from April 1 to 3.

The UP Culture department has made colourful and elaborate arrangements to welcome the Nepal Prime Minister.

According to regional cultural officer, Subhash Chandra Yadav, “A series of cultural programmes will be held at 15 points enroute from the airport to Kashi Vishwanath Dham.”

The cultural programmes will mainly feature folk dance by folk artists from different places, including Mathura, Banda, Sonbhadra, Amethi, Ayodhya, Lalitpur, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Kaushambi, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

In Varanasi, Deuba will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav temples. He will also visit the Nepali temple at Lalita Ghat.

20220403-072644

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 of Bihar gang running O2 cylinders scam held, transactions identified

    Despite rumblings within party, ‘Captain’ Vijayan can script electoral history

    Airtel’s prepaid tariff hike was ‘much-needed for telecom sector: CRISIL

    BJP workers set up ‘help desks’ to guide voters in Noida