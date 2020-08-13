Warne like a mentor & friend to me now, says Kuldeep

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) India’s chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has said spin legend Shane Warne, who has always been an idol to him, has helped him in many ways and the two share a good rapport now.

Kuldeep made his Test debut against Australia in 2017 in Pune and was introduced to Warne by then India head coach Anil Kumble.

“I met Shane Warne during a Test match in Pune. When I met him for the first time, Anil Kumble was our coach and I had told him I want to meet Shane Warne. When I finally did, I couldn’t say anything for 10 minutes. He was talking with Anil bhai, explaining to him something. I was just listening to both of them. Then finally, I started to talk. We talked a lot. I told him about my plans, about how I feel while bowling, how I try to bowl from different sides of the wicket. He told me ‘You think a lot’,” Kuldeep told TV presenter Madonna Tixeira on her Instagram show ‘Live Connect.’

“He is mentally very strong. I think more than his bowling, he got the batsmen out with his mind. His planning used to be a lot better. He said a lot of little things which tend to matter a lot,” added Kuldeep.

The left-arm Indian spinner further said the two talk a lot since the meeting and share a good bond.

“I met him many times after that. He always used to guide me like a coach. Gradually he became like a friend. I spent a lot of time with him during our Australia tour. I always got the feeling that if I needed someone for suggestions he would be there. I chatted a lot on phone calls and messages.

“When I was very young I never thought I will meet him, get to discuss cricket and bowling with him so it was a very big thing for him,” added Kuldeep.

