Warner backs Hazlewood to get a fifty as a tailender

Sydney, June 24 (IANS) Australia opener David Warner would back tailender Josh Hazlewood to get a fifty, the dashing southpaw said on Wednesday.

Answering a ESPNcricinfo question on Twitter which said: “Which tailender would you back to get a fifty?”

Warner replied: “Josh Hazlewood, all over gully and through cover off the back foot.”

Pacer Hazlewood, 29, has scored 402 runs in 51 Tests with a highest score of 39.

Warner recently said it will be interesting to see Virat Kohli and Steve Smith clash over four Test matches. But went on to add that it was more about the two teams battling it out.

The India-Australia Test series Down Under is expected to be a thriller especially keeping in mind the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has seen sports going into hibernation in the last few months.

“In comparison with him [Kohli] and Smith, they are obviously two of the best batters in the world across all three formats. It is going to be a great battle between them if that’s what people are anticipating,” David Warner said on India Today show Inspiration.

“For us, it’s about Australia vs India, we don’t look at individual battles. If it’s individual, it’s bowler vs batter. At the end of the day, we have to do our research well. We know our line and lengths to bowl in Australia. Use our conditions right. Hopefully, the contest is great between bat and ball and great spirit of cricket battle as well.”

–IANS

dm/bbh