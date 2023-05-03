ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Warner CEO roasted on his own media outlet – CNN – by striking writer-comedian

NewsWire
0
0

Writer and comedian Adam Conover blasted David Zaslav, Warner Bros Discovery CEO, during an interview with CNN, a company that Zaslav also oversees, reports ‘Variety’.

“David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of the network I’m talking to you on right now, was paid $250 million last year, a quarter of a billion dollars,” Conover said during his interview with CNN’s star reporter and anchor Sara Sidner, according to ‘Variety’.

“That’s about the same level as what 10,000 writers are asking him to pay all of us collectively, alright. I would say if you’re being paid $250 million — these companies are making enormous amounts of money. Their profits are going up. It’s ridiculous for them to plead poverty,” Conover said, tweeting later: “Went on CNN to explain why writers are striking, ended up roasting their bosses’ salary.”

Conover, a Writers Guild of America member and creator of truTV’s ‘Adam Ruins Everything’, also called out Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who made $50.3 million in 2022, a 32 per cent increase from the previous year, ‘Variety’ adds.

“When the writers who are making their shows, some of them are not able to pay their rent or mortgages — I know writers who have to go on assistance,” Conover continued. “If you look at these companies, they’re making more money than ever. The people who make the shows for them are making less.”

On Tuesday, according to ‘Variety’, WGA members started picketing in New York City and Los Angeles. They gathered outside of the Peacock NewFronts on Fifth Avenue in New York and studios in L.A., including Fox, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Paramount Global, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros.

Closing the interview, Sidner jokingly said: “Thank you so much for coming on because you ruin everything. You may have just ruined my career, but I don’t mind.”

20230503-175604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashton Kutcher says he, Natalie Portman ‘basically’ made same film as...

    Emmys 2022: Jennifer Coolidge takes home Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited...

    Chrissy Teigen’s latest caption steals the eye

    ‘All good’ between Adam Levine, wife Behati Prinsloo despite cheating scandal