Australia batsman David Warner and former cricket Michael Slater have denied rumours of the two having a physical altercation in a Maldives bar.

The alleged incident was first reported to have taken place at the Taj Coral Resort in the Maldives by British newspaper Daily Telegraph. Warner and Slater are staying at the resort along with the rest of the Australians who were involved in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Foxsports.com quotes both Warner and Slater as denying the reports.

“There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill Buzz. Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of (having) a fight,” Slater said.

“There has been no drama. I don’t know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can’t write anything. Nothing happened,” said Warner.

The Australians are under quarantine in the Maldives after Australia banned travel from India, which is currently ravaged by a deadly second wave of Covid-19.

–IANS

