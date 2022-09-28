SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Warner, Starc return to Australia side to add more firepower for West Indies T20I series

NewsWire
0
0

A full-strength Australia will take on the West Indies in the two-match T20I series beginning at the Carrara Oval on October 5, with the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and veteran pacer Mitchell Starc returning to the fold for the fixture just weeks ahead of the start of the ICC T20 World Cup at home.

The quartet had missed the three-match T20I series against India due to various reasons and their return to the side will add the much-needed firepower ahead of the global showpiece event, of which Australia are the defending reigning champions.

Besides the return of the four stalwarts, young Cameron Green will get another opportunity to prove his T20I credentials as he has also been included in the 16-member squad.

The series will form a crucial period for Australia ahead of the start of the World Cup and they would want to iron out the deficiencies following the 2-1 away loss to India recently.

Green is currently not named in Australia’s 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup, but impressed with two half centuries while playing as an opener against India in the absence of the resting Warner and could still feature during the four-week event on home soil if he can continue to perform well, according to ICC.

Right-arm quick Kane Richardson and spinner Ashton Agar have been rested for the two matches on the Gold Coast (October 5) and at The Gabba in Brisbane (October 7), with veteran batter Aaron Finch once again leading the side.

Former Australia batter and national selection panel chair George Bailey said the series against the West Indies will be vital match practice ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“We have and are taking a cautious approach with the World Cup on the near horizon,” Bailey said.

“To have four key players return gives us the ability to take a conservative path with any minor issues and resolve those well in time for the World Cup.

“As such we anticipate Kane and Ashton will return for the following series against England.”

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

20220928-083003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hayley Matthews to lead West Indies women in white-ball series against...

    CSK skipper Dhoni ‘tests his fitness’ with a Shetland pony

    All on the line as injury-battered England gear up for New...

    Netherland’ Bas de Leede found guilty of breaching ICC Code of...