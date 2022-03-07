Warne’s children release heart-breaking tributes after legendary leg-spinner’s death

Shane Warne’s children, son Jackson and daughters Brooke and Summer, on Monday released heart-breaking tributes after the legendary leg-spinner died suddenly in Thailand on Friday. This is the first time that Warne’s children have spoken since the 52-year-old died in a villa at the Koh Samui Island of a suspected heart attack.

Jackson, who was seen in an Australian reality show ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ last year, spoke about the bond he had with his father. “To my brother, my best friend, to my Dad, I love you so much. I don’t think anything is ever going to fill the void you have left in my heart. Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same. But I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what.”

Jackson further said Warne was ‘the best father’ one could have asked for. “You just wanted me to be happy, that’s it. So that’s what I’m going to do, try and be happy. I am going to miss you so much Dad and you were truly the best father and mate anyone could’ve asked for. I love you so much Dad, see you soon.”

Warne’s eldest daughter Brooke said she was yet to believe that he was no more. “Dad, this doesn’t feel real and doesn’t make sense that you are not here with us anymore. It doesn’t feel right, you were taken away too soon and life is so cruel. I will forever cherish our final memories together laughing and joking around with each other. We were happy.”

“We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and bout how much that annoyed me! Well, now I couldn’t be happier and prouder that I have your genes. I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever.”

Warne’s youngest daughter Summer said she wished she could have hugged him tighter and felt that she was robbed of her time with him. “Dad, I miss you so much already. I wish I could’ve hugged you tighter in what I didn’t know were my final moments with you. And your final breaths were only moments away. I wish I could’ve told you that everything was going to be okay and hold your hand.”

“You are the best Dad someone could ever ask for. Our time was robbed. I want more holidays with you, more laughs where your smile lights up the whole room, more ‘goodnight I love you SJ, I’ll see you in the morning’, more talks about how our days were and just to feel safe when you would hug me and you would let me know how proud you are of me and how much you love me. You haven’t died Dad, you’ve just moved to a different place, and that is in our hearts. I love you forever, until we meet again.”

Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan signed off by saying a line that summed up Warne for her. “Who brings a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains.”

