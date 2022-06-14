INDIA

Warning against visiting rocky places in Goa’s coastal areas

NewsWire
0
0

Following incidents of people falling into the sea from slippery rocks on Tuesday, Goa’s state-appointed professional lifeguard agency has advised tourists to avoid visiting such places in coastal areas.

“Please stay away from rocks and do not venture close the sea at such points at this time. The rocks are slippery, waves are suddenly high, and the sea is extremely rough,” Drishti Marine’s advisory said.

“A search operation is currently underway for a male aged 23 years who has fallen from rocks at Sinquerim Fort Aguada into the sea. This is the third incident in two weeks,” it added.

According to Drishti, a group of 8 persons visited the Aguada Fort at Sinquerim earlier this afternoon and two decided to venture below to take pictures. While there, a wave knocked the duo off their feet and plunged them into the rough waters. One managed to make it back to the rocks, but the other is still missing.

“The lifesaving team located at the Sinquerim tower launched into action immediately on being alerted. A call was placed for backup and medical support. The lifesavers are on jetskis and are in the waters to locate the individual,” Drishti said.

20220614-193003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre likely to table Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill in RS

    Cop, JeM terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter (Ld)

    UP govt announces 2-day relief from night curfew

    Faith healer looted by disciples in J&K’s Anantnag