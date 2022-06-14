Following incidents of people falling into the sea from slippery rocks on Tuesday, Goa’s state-appointed professional lifeguard agency has advised tourists to avoid visiting such places in coastal areas.

“Please stay away from rocks and do not venture close the sea at such points at this time. The rocks are slippery, waves are suddenly high, and the sea is extremely rough,” Drishti Marine’s advisory said.

“A search operation is currently underway for a male aged 23 years who has fallen from rocks at Sinquerim Fort Aguada into the sea. This is the third incident in two weeks,” it added.

According to Drishti, a group of 8 persons visited the Aguada Fort at Sinquerim earlier this afternoon and two decided to venture below to take pictures. While there, a wave knocked the duo off their feet and plunged them into the rough waters. One managed to make it back to the rocks, but the other is still missing.

“The lifesaving team located at the Sinquerim tower launched into action immediately on being alerted. A call was placed for backup and medical support. The lifesavers are on jetskis and are in the waters to locate the individual,” Drishti said.

