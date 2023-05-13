Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated on Saturday that results of state assembly elections are a warning bell for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP for the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

He said the results have shown that the people will vote against BJP, and in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, parties other than BJP would form the government at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah maintained that the victory has boosted morale of the party and with this enthusiasm the workers and cadres of Congress will march ahead. It is a mandate against PM Modi and BJP National President J.P. Nadda, he added.

Karnataka people are fed with the BJP government. There was strong anti-incumbency. BJP did not come to power on mandate in 2008 and 2018. There was a fractured verdict, they grabbed the power with ‘operation lotus’, he said.

Siddaramaiah further stated that they (people) knew which party could come to power. Congress was sure of their preference. There was this hate party. People of Karnataka won’t tolerate the hate party and criminal politics, he stated targeting BJP.

However, former chief minister B.S Yediyurappa stated that the results of Karnataka will not have any implications on Lok Sabha elections. “We have won 25 Lok Sabha seats and once again we will get 25 seats and make PM Modi our Prime Minister,” he said.

“The party will evaluate the situation and extend all cooperation for the development. The mandate of the people will be accepted respectfully,” he added.

“The victory and defeat are not new to the BJP party. It started with only two seats in Karnataka and BJP has grown to form the government on its own. The party workers need not have to panic,” Yediyurappa stated.

