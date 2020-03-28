Warning issued to those hiding travel history after arrival in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 31 (IANS) District Magistrates in different districts of Kashmir issued a strong warning on Monday evening to those who have entered the Valley after March 1 and have not so far revealed their travel history to the authorities.

The order issued by the various DMs said that all those who entered the Valley after March 1 with travel history abroad, outside the Valley or having association with members of the Tablighi group are being given the last chance to report to the authorities within two days, failing which they could face imprisonment under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The action has been prompted by reports of deaths in Telangana of members of the Tablighi Jamaat who had congregated in a gathering of 2,000 people in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

The first COVID-19 death in J&K was that of a Tablighi member who had also attended the gathering at the Nizamuddin mosque in Delhi.

It is believed that the majority of those who tested positive in Kashmir so far were either the members of the Tablighi Jamaat or those who have come into contact with them after their return to the Valley.

J&K recorded 11 positive cases on Monday, taking the tally of COVID-19 positive cases to 49.

