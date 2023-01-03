WORLD

Warnings issued against Israeli Minister's potential visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinian officials and factions have issued warnings against the potential visit of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, also known as the Temple Mount, in East Jerusalem.

Israeli media reported on Sunday that Ben Gvir informed the police that he intends to enter the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the current week, the first for an Israeli Minister in nearly five years, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said in a statement that “Ben-Gvir’s threat to storm Al-Aqsa as security minister is the pinnacle of blatant and shameless defiance”.

In Gaza, the Islamic Resistance Movement said in a press statement that the escalation against Al-Aqsa Mosque represents a detonator, warning the Israeli government would bear the consequences.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Jihad Movement in Gaza said in a statement that Ben Gvir’s entry into Al-Aqsa Mosque would “open the door to an open uprising”.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, is regarded by Muslims as their third-holiest site and Jews as their most sacred.

