Warrant issued for Mississauga lawyer Shahid Malik after alleged fraud worth more than $7.5 million

A warrant has been issued for a Mississauga lawyer who police allege defrauded a number of clients, resulting in a loss of more than $7.5 million.

Between June 2021 and December 2021, numerous victims retained the services of 41-year-old Shahid Malik, the owner/operator of Shahid Malik Law Office in Mississauga to settle their real estate transactions.

It is alleged that Malik received more than $7.5 million in trust for real estate transactions to allow the victims to pay off their outstanding mortgages. It is further alleged that despite the victims’ numerous requests, the suspect did not allocate these funds towards the outstanding mortgages. As such, each victim has suffered a significant financial loss.

Malik, a resident of Brampton, is currently wanted for the following charges: defraud the public and breach of trust.

Investigators believe that there may be further victims and are urging them to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, extension 3354.

Anyone with information in relation to the whereabouts of Malik is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, extension 3354. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca .