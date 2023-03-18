SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Warrants against Imran Khan cancelled after day-long chaos

Islamabad’s Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal on Saturday cancelled the arrest warrants issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, media reports said.

The decision was made after the former Prime Minister marked his attendance outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, where he was supposed to be indicted in the case, Express Tribune reported.

The hearing was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but due to the turbulence and chaos witnessed as police and PTI workers clashed outside the complex, the hearing was adjourned till March 30, it said.

Judge Zafar Iqbal stated that the situation was not conducive to hold the hearing and appearance, and all those who had gathered there should disperse peacefully.

The judge earlier allowed Imran Khan to leave after his attendance was marked outside the G-11 Judicial Complex amid unrest between police and party supporters.

Intense clashes broke out between the two sides as Imran Khan’s convoy reached the judicial complex ahead of the party chairman’s appearance before a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana (gift depository) case.

The PTI Chairman’s vehicle was stopped merely 100 metres from the gate of the judicial complex as the police blamed party workers for blocking the route while the PTI claimed the law enforcers were restricting Imran Khan’s movement, Express Tribune reported.

