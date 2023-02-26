BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Warren Buffett targets Biden on share repurchases

NewsWire
0
0

Berkshire Hathaway’s operating earnings fell during the fourth quarter of 2022, as inflation pressures and high interest rates bogged down businesses at the company run by investor Warren Buffett, though the full year profits reached a “record”, the media reported.

Berkshire’s operating profit, or the total profit from core operations before tax and interest, was $6.7 billion in the fourth quarter last year, Buffett said in his highly-anticipated annual shareholder letter on Saturday. That was a nearly 8 per cent drop from the company’s third quarter earnings of $7.8 billion, the CNN reported.

Investors regularly pore over the annual shareholder letter from Buffett when it is released each year, not just to learn how the company did in the prior year but to see what insights the 92-year-old “Oracle of Omaha”, has on current economic conditions and what he expects in the future, CNN reported.

“When you are told that all repurchases are harmful to shareholders or to the country, or particularly beneficial to CEOs, you are listening to either an economic illiterate or a silver-tongued demagogue (characters that are not mutually exclusive),” Buffett said in this year’s letter, in a directly addressing critics of the practice.

“That was a direct comment essentially, to Biden and others that are of that mindset that buying back stock is harmful in some way to the country,” said Steven Check, president of Check Capital Management.

In his State of the Union address on February 7, Biden called for quadrupling the tax on stock buybacks. The president has been a vocal critic about the practice companies use to return money to shareholders, CNN reported.

Buffett believes stock buybacks benefit existing shareholders, and is well aware of the disapproval.

“As for the future, Berkshire will always hold a boatload of cash and U.S. Treasury bills along with a wide array of businesses,” Buffett said in the shareholder letter. “We will also avoid behavior that could result in any uncomfortable cash needs at inconvenient times, including financial panics and unprecedented insurance losses.”

Investors also were anticipating Buffett’s thoughts on high interest rates and inflation. The billionaire has lived through many eras of high inflation, and was particularly concerned in the 70s and 80s, when rising oil prices caused an inflationary shock.

Steven Check noted that the shareholder letter had “about one sentence” that referenced those issues. It said, on page 8, that “Berkshire also offers some modest protection from runaway inflation, but this attribute is far from perfect. Huge and entrenched fiscal deficits have consequences”, CNN reported.

“He pointed out that Berkshire is somewhat of a hedge against inflation, but that’s about it,” Check said.

“Better than owning a bond.”

20230226-180202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JM Financial gives ‘sell’ call for Paytm stocks with target price...

    Maruti Suzuki to increase transport of cars through rail wagons, to...

    Fuel price rise paused a day after reaching new highs

    No security environment in TN for investors to do due diligence...