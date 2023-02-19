With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, the ruling BJP is mounting attacks on 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan. The government is highlighting the narrative of Tipu Sultan being a religious bigot.

Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has openly stated that there is no place for followers of Tipu Sultan in Karnataka.

History, however, remains divided on whether Tipu Sultan, who is called the Lion of Mysuru, who fought the British bravely and was martyred was a religious bigot. The Siddaramaiah led Congress government started celebrating Tipu Jayanti and made it a government programme.

The B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government banned the celebration of Tipu Jayanti. BJP leaders have launched fierce attacks on Tipu Sultan and till date the debate continues.

C.T. Manjunath, BJP spokesperson and Hindu activist, says that during Tipu’s administration, 1,200 Persian words were forcefully inducted into the Kannada language. He captured 70,000 Kodavas in Devattu Parambu and converted them to Islam. The gifts given to Hindu temples were just to appease Hindus.

“He openly sold Hindu girls in Lal Mahal, present in Srirangapatna,” says Manjunath. “He forced Hindus to conduct the ‘Salaam Aarti’ in Hindu temples. The jaziya (tax on Hindus during Mughal rule to practice Hindu religion) was imposed. In one of his swords it is written that his sword will rise on infidels who do not accept Islam and it is also written that his sword will shine in the blood of Hindus.”

When asked whether the statements against Tipu Sultan are made to polarize Hindu voters in the region, Manjunath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that we should have no hatred towards Muslims. The whole world is appreciating how India led by PM Modi extended a helping hand to Turkey. The people will understand what the BJP is trying to communicate. Now, they know what Tipu Sultan did to Hindus, he added.

Theatre personality and author of controversial book ‘Tippuvina Nija Kanasugalu’ (Real Dreams of Tipu) Addanda Cariyappa maintains that Tipu was not killed by the British but by Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. His book was staged as a play and stirred a controversy leading to police protection. Addanda Cariyappa had announced that the play will have 100 shows in different cities of Karnataka.

BJP MLC H. Vishwanath, who is set to join the Congress, however, stated that Tipu was a proud Kannada warrior who did not surrender to colonial forces. Tipu waged a war against them and was martyred. When monarchs of the country surrendered to the British, Tipu rebelled and defied their orders.

He said Tipu died on the battlefield defending his motherland. He underlined that Tipu was and will continue to be the Tiger of Mysuru. Vishwanath slammed the BJP government and urged to continue ‘Salaam Aarti’ rituals in temples.

