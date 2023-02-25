Kuwait-based millionaire Keralite businessman K.G.Abraham on Saturday tore into the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government on reports that Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Funds were being swindled and not reaching the needy.

“I was a fool to vote for the Left government. Going forward, I will not give a single rupee to any political party. The Left’s policy of taxing a second home and homes kept locked smacks of arrogance. It’s with great difficulty that the diaspora builds a home and to pay extra tax if it’s locked is unacceptable,” said an angry Abraham.

Abraham has business interests in Kerala and has been based in Kuwait for the past three decades. He has always been at the forefront to help his state when needed, especially during the worst floods that hit the state in 2018 and 2019.

“During the floods, I extended financial help twice, the second time I paid Rs 50 lakh to the Relief Fund and now we hear it’s being misused,” said Abraham.

The latest scam that has now surfaced is the gross misuse of the Relief Fund as reports have surfaced that it was an organised loot by a mafia consisting of agents, and government officials — who work in tandem to hand over money from the Fund to ineligible people on the basis of fake certificates.

A huge segment of the Relief Fund, especially during the floods, came from the Kerala diaspora.

Terming it one-off incident, CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan assured to check up on it and ensure that the party also does the same.

