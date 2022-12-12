In India’s thrilling victory over Australia in the second T20I at a sell-out DY Patil Stadium, teenaged wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was one of the key contributors of the win, making 26 not from just 13 deliveries to help India level with Australia’s score of 187.

If that wasn’t enough, then she came out in the Super Over and set the tone for India making 20/1 in their six balls with a humongous six on the first ball, before getting out on the very next delivery. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was full of praise for Richa and revealed she was backing the youngster to come good despite her lean patch at one point.

“I was always backing her, even when she wasn’t getting runs. During her early days, she was struggling a bit but I was always backing her. I’d like to thank our staff and selectors for backing her whenever she was not scoring runs. In this match, she showcased her power-hitting, which we have seen in domestic also,” said Harmanpreet after the match ended.

The teams now move to Brabourne Stadium for the rest of three matches in the five-game series and Harmanpreet is aware of the areas India have to improve on. “Fielding is something we need to keep working at, we gave too many runs in this match.”

“The bowling was better today, because this wicket was too easy to bat on, nothing for the bowlers. Fielding is the only thing we need to improve from the game. We just want to keep working on that.”

From the Australian perspective, captain and wicketkeeper-opener Alyssa Healy was in awe of playing the match in front of fans in excess of 45,000 on a delightful Sunday evening and were treated to a thrilling game of women’s cricket.

“I mean, what a game of cricket that was and what a showcase of fearless cricket that is over here in India and for thousands of people to be able to witness this is pretty special.”

Alyssa only managed 25 with the bat, but her teammates Beth Mooney (82 not out) and Tahlia McGrath (70 not out) combined to put on the highest partnership by an Australian pair in women’s T20I, an unbroken 158-run stand, as the visitors posted an imposing 187/1.

With the ball, debutant Heather Graham (3/22) swung the momentum back to the visitors as scores were tied. But Heather couldn’t be impressive in her six deliveries as India made 20 in Super Over, which Australia failed to chase down despite some big hitting from Alyssa.

“I thought we did well to be in that game. India were all over us right throughout that chase and the fact that we hung in there, took it to Super Over, we can be pretty proud of that. We probably missed a little bit with the ball tonight. and they cashed in on that.”

