New Delhi, Nov 23: Baloch rebel organisation Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) has confirmed after months of speculation that its chief Gulzar Imam is in custody of Pakistani intelligence agencies. It did not mention when, where or how was Imam arrested.

In a statement issued through BAASK Media, BNA spokesperson Mureed Baloch said: “Gulzar Imam alias Shambay is in custody of Pakistani secretive agencies. He had gone missing some time ago. The organisation investigated the issue and found out through credible evidence that Gulzar Imam alias Shambay is under custody of Pakistani secretive agencies.”

In a warning the statement added that “the organisation is conducting its investigations and it will reach the culprits involved,” meaning that it will find out the identity of those involved in the capture of its chief.

Imam’s arrest became known publicly in September this year amid intense speculation about how he was captured.

One Baloch source told India Narrative that Imam was trapped by spy agencies in the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan where he was offered support for his movement by becoming a benefactor. His travel documents were prepared in Afghanistan and he was asked to travel to Turkey, where he was arrested and transferred to Pakistan.

Another report had claimed that he was arrested in Turkey after he arrived there from Iran.

Pakistan has not made a statement about Imam’s arrest till now.

What has also not been revealed either by BNA or by Pakistan is the date of Imam’s capture. Some Baloch sources have said that he had been arrested as far back as May, while others say that he was arrested around Aug-September.

What is clear is that Turkey has helped its close ally Pakistan in trapping and capturing Imam.

It was only in January 2022 that he had merged two different Baloch organisations to form the Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) in order to expand national resistance and unite the Baloch fighters against the Pakistani army. Imam was also steadfast about complete independence from Pakistan and did not advocate for partial autonomy.

In 2021, Imam had even appealed to the G7 countries during their summit in Cornwall, the UK, to support Baloch political organisations take on China which he said was committing a genocide of the people and looting the Baloch nation.

