Was just looking to play normal cricketing shots: Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stated that he was looking to play the usual cricketing shots during his whirlwind unbeaten knock of 45 off just 18 balls. In India’s stiff chase of 184, Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 74 while Jadeja applied the finishing touches for the hosts to win by seven wickets.

“Wicket was so good, the ball was coming on nicely and I was just looking to time the ball. I was not trying too hard and was just looking to play normal cricketing shots. Shreyas has been batting really well and I was enjoying with him,” said Jadeja in the virtual press conference.

With the emphatic victory, India sealed the T20I series with the third and final match to be played on Sunday.

The seven-wicket win also extended their winning streak in the format to eleven. Jadeja was happy in playing a vital contribution for India’s win in his comeback series after a long injury layoff.

“I am feeling very better now. I am confident (after recovery from injury) and good to go. I am glad that I played a good innings for my team. Hopefully, I continue in the same way in the coming games.”

Jadeja had words of thanks for captain Rohit Sharma in entrusting him with finishing off the chase. “I would like to thank Rohit because he trusted me and believed in me that I can score runs for my team. Hopefully, whenever I get an opportunity in the future, I’ll try and give my best, play according to the situation, and win the game for my team.”

Jadeja was sent at five, ahead of pace all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for the second time in a row, a move which worked well on Saturday. It was no surprise that Jadeja was affirmative about the ease of batting at number five in the match.

“I am enjoying (batting) at No.5. I can take my time and pace my innings according to the situation. I have been enjoying my batting. I was looking to time the ball because the ball was coming on nicely onto the bat. Wicket was good, so me and Shreyas were looking to batting till the end.”

Jadeja signed off by praising batter Sanju Samson’s quickfire knock of 39 off just 25 balls. “He played brilliantly. When you play after a long time and score runs, you feel confident. Hopefully, he continues in the same way in upcoming games.”

20220227-120802