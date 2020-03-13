Was Kerala top cop kept in isolation after London trip? Cong

Thiruvananthapuram, March 15 (IANS) The Congress party in Kerala on Sunday sought to know from the state government if state police chief Loknath Behera who returned after an official visit from London last week was put under observation for coronavirus.

State Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran in a statement to the press asked the Kerala government to come clean on this.

“Behera is understood to have taken part in a few programmes in London, where the number of coronavirus positive cases have crossed 10,000 and the number of positive cases have crossed 700,” said Ramachandran.

He said that even the UK Health Minister tested positive and the residence of UK Prime Minister was put under observation.

“The Kerala government has claimed that from March 4 onwards universal screening has commenced in Kerala, so we wish to know if Behera had undergone these protocols,” said Ramachandran.

