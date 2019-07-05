Was pregnant with Alia during shoot but unaware: Soni

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday took a stroll down memory lane, recalling her 1993 film “Gumrah” and how she had no idea she was pregnant with Alia while shooting the film.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, “Gumrah” starred late Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

“One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles…I was pregnant with Alia at the time and didn’t know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked so many cigarettes,” Soni tweeted .

She also reminsiced working with Sridevi.

“It was a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories,” Soni added.

–IANS

