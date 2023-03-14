INDIA

Was suspended BJP member a technician? Tejashwi’s jibe at Leader of Opposition

NewsWire
0
4

In wake of BJP MLA Lakhindra Paswan being suspended from the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday for two days from allegedly “breaking” a microphone, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav made a jibe at the Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha over his defence.

BJP member Paswan allegedly broke the microphone during the third supplementary question on scholarship for SC/ST students and a respectable salary for the Sevika and Sahayika workers.

The ruling party leaders objected and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary held that the act of BJP MLA was unacceptable and proposed his suspension. Accordingly, Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary suspended him for two days.

At this, Leader of Opposition Sinha sought to demonstrate that Paswan had not broken the microphone and its head came off due to loose screws.

He also said that the microphone of Paswan was not working. It was deliberately muted by someone. When Paswan held the head of the microphone, it came out by itself, he added.

Following the explanation, Tejashwi Yadav stood up at his seat and asked Sinha if Paswan was a technician? “What was he doing with the microphone? The entire country has watched how he hit the microphone and then snatched it. What were you (Vijay Sinha) doing at that time?” he asked.

“Instead of apologising for his act, he was complaining about the ruling party and the Speaker. I have no expectation from you that you people would apologise for it,” Tejashwi Yadav added.

20230314-205805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Recognising the narrative and glory of the Sun Temple Modhera

    Earthshot Prize begins search for ground-breaking eco-innovators

    Mohan Bhagwat to hold interaction with RSS workers in K’taka

    Arun Vijay offers prayers at Murugan temple in Malaysia