Was worried ‘The Zoya Factor’ role would be cut: Gandharv Dewan

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) If you have seen “The Zoya Factor”, you couldn’t have missed the spirited performance of rising actor Gandharv Dewan as the fast bowler Harry. Although the film disappointed many, and despite the fact that Gandarv’s wasn’t a fullfledged role, he is garnering praise for his performance as a cricketing star who has blind faith in prophecies.

In an interview to IANS, Gandharv spoke about his experience working on the project and why he was worried before the film’s release.

“I have often heard stories about actors’ roles being chopped of from the films and how they get to know of this only after the release of the film. This was my first movie on such big scale, and I really did not want such a thing to happen to me. So, I was a little worried about it. I did not even tell many people that I was doing this film, because back in the mind I have had that fear about my role getting chopped. But by God’s grace I was fortunate enough that I got enough screen time to display my acting skills on the big screen,” he said.

Before “The Zoya Factor”, Gandharv featured in the international production “The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir”, starring Dhanush and Berenice Bejo of “The Artist” fame. He was also seen in the web show “Office vs. Office”, and has acted in several plays. He even had a stint as an assitant director for one of the plays of Manav Kaul.

Hailing from Delhi, the 28-year-old wishes to get lead role in films soon.

“I don’t want to wait till my forties to get lead roles in projects. In most of the projects, protagonists are younger people. I also want to get fullfedged roles, so I am working hard to improve myself as an actor, so that makers can approach me and put high stakes on me,” added the National School of Drama graduate.

Gandharv also opened up about his initial days in the showbiz.

“Life is not a bed of roses. Like everybody, I had my struggles and I am still struggling. In my earliest days there were times when I did not know how to handle the situation. I faced a lot of rejections but I overcame those thanks to the support of my family. Such situations motivated me to work hard,” he added.

