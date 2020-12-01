Canindia News

Washington D.C. may suspend weekend subway service

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The subway system in the Washington D.C. region may be forced to end its weekend service in 2021 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a proposal.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority served a region of around 6 million people up until 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.

But like many public transit systems in the US, it has seen demand decrease due to the raging pandemic.

According to the proposal made public on Monday, the system may also close more than 15 stations and reduce weekday operations to bridge a possible budget gap of $500 million if Congress does not approve additional assistance.

Bus services may also be cut dramatically in the region, from 60 to 41 routes.

–IANS

ksk/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Sydney lifts water restrictions imposed since 2019 drought

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bushfire sweeps popular Australian island

CanIndia New Wire Service

Rescue underway for 13 trapped Chinese coal miners

CanIndia New Wire Service

Canada unveils new financial program to stimulate economy

CanIndia New Wire Service

Australia’s Queensland state reopens borders

CanIndia New Wire Service

Instagram Live now allows 3 more users in India

CanIndia New Wire Service

Japan’s unemployment rate hits 3-yr high in Oct

CanIndia New Wire Service

Covid-19 worsens gender-based violence for women: UN

CanIndia New Wire Service

Lenovo introduces Legion 5 gaming laptop in India

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested