WORLD

Washington state bans assault weapons

NewsWire
0
0

Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington state, has signed legislation to prohibit dozens of semiautomatic rifles.

The bill bans the sale, transfer, distribution, manufacture and importation of 62 gun models it defines as “assault weapons”, including AR-15s, AK-47s and similar high-powered rifles that have been used to carry out the mass shootings across the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

“These weapons of war, assault weapons, have no reason other than mass murder,” Inslee said at the signing ceremony on Tuesday. “Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers.”

The bill took effect immediately upon Inslee’s signature.

Inslee also signed into law two other major gun measures, including a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases and a bill that would hold gunmakers liable for negligent sales.

The three gun bills passed the legislature on largely party line votes, with Republicans opposing them and most Democrats voting in support, according to a report by The Seattle Times.

The signing ceremony took place in the state Capitol, which was closed to the public on Tuesday morning out of security concerns.

The state of Washington joins nine other states, including California, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, as well as the District of Columbia, which have imposed bans on AR-15s and similar guns, according to the Giffords Law Center.

20230426-052403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NY Governor tests Covid positive

    Amid soft-peg crisis, Sri Lanka suspends imports of over 300 items

    Putin wants to conquer not only Ukraine but also Baltic states:...

    Houthi rebels capture new areas in Yemen