SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in India’s ODI squad for series against South Africa

NewsWire
0
0

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Saturday named off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar as replacement for pace all-rounder Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa.

Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow. He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the medical team there.

India will play the second ODI in Ranchi on October 9, 2022 and will play the final ODI of the series in New Delhi on October 11, 2022.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

20221008-150203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s Renuka Singh nominated for ICC Player of the Month awards

    Andrie fires SA Women Emerging side to win over Zimbabwe

    Don’t sweat over matchups; still have several trump cards: RCB’s Mike...

    It did not change our life overnight, says Kapil Dev on...