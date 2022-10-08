The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Saturday named off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar as replacement for pace all-rounder Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa.

Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow. He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the medical team there.

India will play the second ODI in Ranchi on October 9, 2022 and will play the final ODI of the series in New Delhi on October 11, 2022.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

