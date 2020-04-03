Washington to send ventilators COVID-19-hit states

Washington, April 6 (IANS) Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that the state will return more than 400 ventilators received from the Strategic National Stockpile to help states with the higher numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“These ventilators are going to New York and others states hardest hit by this virus,” Xinhua news gency quoted Inslee as saying on Sunday.

“We are in this together. This should guide all of our actions at an individual and state level in the coming days and weeks.”

As it continues to prepare for increased hospitalizations and the necessary treatment of serious cases of COVID-19, the state recently purchased more than 750 ventilators, which are expected to arrive over the next several weeks.

Raquel Bono, director of Washington State COVID-19 Health System Response Management, said, “we have seen fewer infections in our communities than anticipated. Our current status allows us to help others who have a more immediate need”.

The state Department of Health on Saturday confirmed a total of 7,591 cases and 310 fatalities in the state.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that China has donated 1,000 ventilators to the state, which arrived at JFK Airport later in the day.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown was also sending a shipment of 140 ventilators to New York, deemed the epicentre of the pandemic in the US.

The US has so far reported a total of 337,310 confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest in the world, with 9,643 deaths.

