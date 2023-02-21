SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Wasim’s blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

NewsWire
0
0

Kashmir’s Wasim Iqbal smashed fastest fifty in the domestic circuit of the differently abled cricket in India and helped his side Indian Sultans register a 68-run win over Indian Royals in the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh T20 Cup in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday.

Wasim played a blistering knock of 82 runs in 30 balls with the help of nine boundaries and six sixes.

He improved his earlier record of fastest fifty (50 runs in 17 balls to 51 runs in 17 balls).

India’s top differently abled cricketers have been grouped in four teams – formed by the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) – for the T20 Cup in Chhattisgarh.

Batting first, Indian Sultans scored 208 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

In reply, Indian Royals could only touch the mark of 140 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

20230221-203801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashes: England have had batting collapses for a long time now,...

    Jhulan has done unbelievable work for Women’s cricket, says Ellyse Perry

    Women’s T20I Rankings: Tahlia McGrath becomes No.1 batter, Mandhana holds third...

    ICC Test Rankings: Liton, Mathews move up; Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin maintain...