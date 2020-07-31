Wasn’t taken into consideration: FPAI chief Renedy on letter to AIFF & FSDL

Kolkata, July 31 (IANS) The Football Players Association of India (FPAI) President Renedy Singh has said he was not consulted when the players’ body sent a letter to All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Indian Super League (ISL) organisers asking them to consider including East Bengal in this season’s ISL.

“It seems that the letter to AIFF and FSDL, with regards to East Bengal joining the ISL, sent by the FPAI, has created some unnecessary controversy among certain football stakeholders and also members of the Press.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to inform all concerned that I was not taken into consideration, on the sending of such a letter, and it is wrong to come out in support of any one particular club as we are here only to support the players,” former Indian footballer Renedy said in a statement.

“The clubs should settle their matters internally with the Federation and FSDL regarding their participation in the ISL or any other league for that matter,” he added.

There has been a lot of hue and cry ever since it came to light that FSDL, during a meeting with club representatives, made it clear that they would stick to 10 teams for the upcoming season starting in November.

East Bengal are currently without any sponsors after their former investors Quess Corp, who had a 70 percent stake in the club, terminated their tie-up on May 31 despite having a three-year deal.

The Bengaluru-based company terminated the agreement on July 17 and gave back sporting rights albeit after a lot of dilly-dallying.

FPAI, had earlier, in a letter said: “Players need more football clubs to play for and earn their livelihood. As such, players and clubs go hand in hand, and both are necessary for the survival of the game. Hence, we need to support clubs too, as and when we deem necessary,” the letter signed by FPAI General Manager Cyrus Confectioner said.

“In this, we the association sincerely urge you, to include the East Bengal Club, Kolkata, into the ISL, without any hesitation or delay,” the letter added.

