Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something, asks Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Wednesday shrugged off the #RIPTwitter hashtag again, saying that the micro-blogging platform under him is actually growing and is not going to die as projected.

Despite too much criticism from several quarters, Musk said Twitter is where the “opinion leaders are”.

“Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something?” Musk tweeted to his more than 118 million followers.

“Maybe we’ve gone to heaven/hell and don’t know it,” he chuckled.

The new Twitter CEO is currently busy attending late-night meetings with software teams, with an aim to build a more robust Twitter in days to come.

“Twitter is where the opinion leaders are. I am cautiously optimistic that things will work out well,” Musk further posted.

Despite the hashtag #RIP Twitter that started to trend on social media amid an earlier exodus of some brands over the uncertain future of the company, Musk had said that “Twitter is ALIVE”.

After firing about two-thirds of the micro-blogging platform’s 7,500 employees, the Twitter CEO has said the company is done with layoffs and is hiring again.

According to Musk, there are “no plans” to have the company’s headquarters in Texas, as he did with Tesla, although it would make sense to have “dual-headquartered” offices in Texas and California.

“If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case,” Musk told employees during a recent meeting.

“This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter,” he added.

