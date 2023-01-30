INDIA

‘Waste of Supreme Court’s precious time’: Rijiju on pleas against ban on BBC documentary

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday described as a “waste of the Supreme Court’s precious time” the petitions, which challenged the ban on a BBC documentary in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Rijiju tweeted: “This is how they waste the precious time of Hon’ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice”.

The Supreme Court will consider, on February 6, petitions against a government order blocking the sharing of clips of the BBC series, which questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during the riots, when he was Gujarat Chief Minister.

Advocate M.L. Sharma mentioned the plea for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and the top court agreed to hear it on February 6.

