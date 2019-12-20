‘Waste segregation should be priority in Swachh Survey 2020’

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Gearing up for Swachhta Survekshan 2020, fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman on Saturday said prioritising the segregation of waste at the source can make Delhi garbage-free.

Dharmendra, NDMC Chairman, said all stakeholders should work as a team to achieve the number one rank in Swachh Survekshan 2020.

“The prime responsibility of cleanliness and sanitation is vested in the civic body with the active support of every citizen and other individual as well as visitors to the city. Therefore collective efforts of civic body, RWAs, MTAs, NGOs are required to achieve the targeted scores so as to be at the first rank in Swachh Survekshan 2020,” he said.

Dharmendra also emphasised that segregation of waste at source is a primary effort by individual citizens which can so long was to make the city garbage-free, and insisted on avoiding single plastic use. These observation were made by the NDMC Chairman after inaugurating the workshop for Swachh Survekshan-2020 for representatives of RWAs, MTAs, JJ Clusters and other NGOs.

He insisted NDMC team would achieve the targeted score as per the parameters and indicators of Swachh Survekshan 2020.

Rashmi Singh, Secretary, NDMC emphasised on need for co-ordination of all stakeholders to meet the challenge, and also stressed upon behavioural changes for sustainable cleanliness and sanitation.

The experts from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, explained the question of forthcoming Swachh Survekshan 2020 about cleanliness level of neighbourhoods, commercial/public areas, public and community toilets, city road dividers and road covered by plants, Open Defection-Free and garbage-free efforts of the city.

