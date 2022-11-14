The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is planning to build a ‘Waste to Wonder Park’ in the state capital through waste materials and plastics collected from the household.

For this, teams of experts from Indore and Delhi have arrived to give ideas and implement the plan.

The LMC will also hire artists from different cities to create the artwork.

LMC commissioner Indrajit Singh said: “We are planning to end the use of plastic in the city which will be possible only if our citizens participate. Through our schemes it will make people aware about three approaches– Reduce, Recycle and Reuse which is the only way to save our environment.”

As per the plan, waste products like scrap parts of automobiles, metal fans, rods, nut-bolts, iron sheets, tyres, non-functional appliances, will be used to give beautiful structures that will attract the attention of the visitors.

The LMC will run door-to-door campaigns and collect waste materials from households and, at the same time, the civic body will urge residents to fill plastic in the bottles which will be used as the wall of the park.

Besides, with the help of Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) centres, which will soon be set up in the city, segregated iron waste materials and plastics will be used for the construction of the park.

“The structures to be made from waste products are in the planning stage and once our plan is ready and the project report is completed, the budget and space will be allotted soon,” he added.

