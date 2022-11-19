SCI-TECHSPORTSWORLD

Twitter boss Elon Musk sent out a tweet late last night inviting people to watch the first World Cup match live on the micro-blogging site.

He also promised the best coverage and real-time commentary.

“First World Cup match on Sunday! Watch on Twitter for the best coverage and real-time commentary,” he tweeted.

Musk did not specify the sport he was referring to, but it’s likely the FIFA World Cup 2022, which starts on November 20.

His latest tweet has also put sought to rest speculation that the microblogging platform will not be around for long.

All sports fans who were worried that they wouldn’t be able to see their results in real-time on Twitter can rest assured that nothing serious will happen.

However, the coverage of the FIFA World Cup in India will be presented by JioCinema.

In the comment section to Musk’s tweet, the video-streaming platform replied, “for India, the best coverage is on JioCinema”.

“Nice try Elon, but for India, the best coverage and commentary is on JioCinema (and we’re not even charging $8 for it),” it tweeted.

