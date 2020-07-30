Watch here! NASA’s next gen rover Perseverance rockets off to Mars

A $2.7 billion NASA rover, Perseverance, blasted off into clear skies over Florida’s Cape Canaveral on Thursday. Perched on an Atlas V rocket, it started its nearly seven-month journey to Mars. After spending 30 minutes in Earth orbit, the firing of an upper-stage engine sent the spacecraft on its interplanetary mission. If all goes according to plans, the vehicle will deposit the rover in a crater on Mars on Feb. 18.

Forty minutes after the launch, NASA reported it was in communication with the spacecraft and there were no technical issues.