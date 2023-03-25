INDIA

Watch: How Amritpal Singh raised armed anti-India force, conducted firearms training at range

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, March 25: Punjab Police has released several incriminating videos recovered from the phone of Tejinder Singh Gill, alias Gorkha Baba, the arrested gunman of the fugitive president of the Khalistani outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh.

The videos show members of Anandpur Khalsa Fouj (AKF) learning the usage of firearms in a firing range set up on the banks of a river in Amritpal’s village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district.

The videos made public by Khanna Police on Friday reveal how Amritpal was creating an anti-India force and inciting youths of the region. The AKF outfit members were also seen donning body armour.

Pakistan-backed Amritpal Singh is on the run since March 18 and a massive manhunt has been launched by Punjab Police and security agencies to nab him.(The content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

–indianarrative

20230325-115202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stalin launches ‘Meendum Manjappai’ campaign against plastic use

    App fraud: Rs 1.6 cr cash, Rs 7 cr bitcoins recovered...

    Tata Digital leads $40 mn funding round in 1mg, India’s 107th...

    Gurugram: Five inmates injured after clash in Bhondsi jail