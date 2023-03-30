COMMUNITY

Watch sold out Women's World Hockey Championship games at Brampton's Garden Square

The 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship is coming to the CAA Centre in Brampton from April 5-16, with Canada in pursuit of a third-straight gold medal! If you haven’t managed to score tickets, you can still be a part of the excitement.

Brampton has organized special watch parties at at Garden Square on Main St. N., where visitors can watch four sold out games on a 24’ LED screen from Muskoka chairs and picnics table, with popcorn and other items available. Attendees will also have the chance to win prizes, including a pair of tickets to the gold medal game.

“Brampton is a powerhouse sports community with so much homegrown talent. We are so excited to be hosting the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championships, knowing the next generation of athletes are watching closely,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. Let us gather to cheer on Team Canada.”

IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship watch party dates

  • April 5, 7 pm – Canada vs. Switzerland
  • April 10, 7 pm – Canada vs. USA
  • April 15, 4 pm – Semi-final game
  • April 16, 7 pm – Gold medal game

Ten teams will participate in the world championship and play a total of 31 games. Group A consists of Canada, Czechia, Japan, Switzerland and the United States. Group B includes Finland, France, Germany, Hungary and Sweden.

Canada has topped the podium at six of the eight Women’s Worlds played on home ice, so don’t miss your opportunity to cheer the national women’s team to a gold-medal finish.

