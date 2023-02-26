New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANSlife) Discover the story of the renowned Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo by watching the documentary titled ‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.’ The Luca Guadagnino-directed film, is a fine work of art rather than merely a recounting of events.

In presenting Ferragamo’s heritage and the creation of his eponymous high-end label, which still rules the runways, Luca has spared no detail. This documentary fully honours Ferragamo’s modest beginnings and his eventful voyage through archival footage, minute details, landmarks, personal anecdotes, and snippets from his close-knit circle of friends and family. Additionally, it explores Ferragamo’s private life, including his marriage to Wanda and their six children as well as their love story.

Ferragamo’s life is a motivational example of creativity, perseverance, and hard labour. He began as a youth shoemaker in Italy and advanced to become one of the most renowned shoemakers in the world, producing iconic styles that encapsulated the glitz of Hollywood’s heyday.

Whether you are a fashion lover, a history enthusiast or just appreciate a well-narrated and beautifully crafted story, don’t miss the chance to soak in the best of art and creativity, as you get a glimpse into the magnificent life that Salvatore Ferragamo built for himself. ‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams’ is a tribute to a true visionary and an exploration of his lasting impact on the worlds of fashion, art, and culture.

The documentary, has a TVOD-exclusive digital launch in India, and bets heavily on the ‘pay for what you want to view’ culture. It was specially chosen to be made available on BookMyShow Stream. The title is now live and cinephiles can pre-rent or pre-buy the must-watch documentary this season, starting Rs 79/-

