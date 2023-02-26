INDIALIFESTYLE

Watch the glamourous world of Salvatore Ferragamo

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANSlife) Discover the story of the renowned Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo by watching the documentary titled ‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.’ The Luca Guadagnino-directed film, is a fine work of art rather than merely a recounting of events.

In presenting Ferragamo’s heritage and the creation of his eponymous high-end label, which still rules the runways, Luca has spared no detail. This documentary fully honours Ferragamo’s modest beginnings and his eventful voyage through archival footage, minute details, landmarks, personal anecdotes, and snippets from his close-knit circle of friends and family. Additionally, it explores Ferragamo’s private life, including his marriage to Wanda and their six children as well as their love story.

Ferragamo’s life is a motivational example of creativity, perseverance, and hard labour. He began as a youth shoemaker in Italy and advanced to become one of the most renowned shoemakers in the world, producing iconic styles that encapsulated the glitz of Hollywood’s heyday.

Whether you are a fashion lover, a history enthusiast or just appreciate a well-narrated and beautifully crafted story, don’t miss the chance to soak in the best of art and creativity, as you get a glimpse into the magnificent life that Salvatore Ferragamo built for himself. ‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams’ is a tribute to a true visionary and an exploration of his lasting impact on the worlds of fashion, art, and culture.

The documentary, has a TVOD-exclusive digital launch in India, and bets heavily on the ‘pay for what you want to view’ culture. It was specially chosen to be made available on BookMyShow Stream. The title is now live and cinephiles can pre-rent or pre-buy the must-watch documentary this season, starting Rs 79/-

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230226-134802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘KGF’ star Yash to offer assistance to Kannada film industry’s workers

    Mehbooba Mufti vacates official residence in Srinagar

    29 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to heavy fog

    Gr. Noida: Woman battling for life after being hit by speeding...