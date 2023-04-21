INDIALIFESTYLE

Water from 144 rivers across the globe brought to Ayodhya

NewsWire
0
0

Water from 155 rivers from different countries, including Uzbekistan, Pakistan and China, has reached Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the ‘Jalabhishek’ of Ram Lalla with water from these rivers on April 23.

Delhi BJP leader and former MLA, Vijay Jolly, the person behind the collection of water, said that water has also been brought from countries like Tanzania, Nigeria, America, France, Germany, Britain, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Bangladesh.

He said water has been brought from Antarctica, which is mostly inaccessible.

As per the schedule, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will worship the ‘jal kalash’ after getting it from the team in a ceremony that is set to be organised on April 23 at Maniram Das Chawni Auditorium here.

The water brought from countries around the world will have stickers bearing the flags of those countries, their names and the names of rivers.

Envoys of many countries will also participate in the programme.

The water from Pakistan was first sent by the Hindus of Pakistan to Dubai and then from Dubai it was brought to Delhi, from where Jolly brought it to Ayodhya.

Apart from Pakistan, water has also come from the rivers of many other countries, including Suriname, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Canada and Tibet.

20230421-084003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs

    Race amongst small rocket makers is on in India, who will...

    India backs young and dynamic leaders: Survey

    Rajasthan farmers build huts for Mahapanchayat