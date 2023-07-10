The Chief Secretary of Punjab, Anurag Verma, on Monday reviewed the flood-like situation in the state caused by continuous torrential downpour in the region, and said that the water level in all the three major dams in the state is much below the danger mark.

However, flooding caused by incessant rains in the state and in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh has raised the water levels in the dams, officials told IANS.

The water level in Bhakra dam stood at 1,614.89 feet against the storage capacity is 1,680 feet. Similarly, the water level in Pong dam was 1,350.63 feet against the capacity of 1,390 feet, while the water level in Ranjit Sagar dam was 1,706.26 feet against the capacity of 1,731.99 feet.

The Chief Secretary said the civil and police administrations of the districts have been promptly deployed in the field.

The field officers should maintain constant contact with public representatives and the people, Verma said, adding that there is no dearth of funds to deal with the current situation and Rs 33.50 crore has been released immediately from the disaster relief fund.

At the meeting, the Water Resources Department gave information about the state of reservoirs across the state.

The Chief Secretary took stock of the field situation in which the Deputy Commissioners of Mohali, Patiala, Ropar and Sangrur said that the situation is serious in some places in the districts, but the administration is working promptly.The NDRF Commandant said that 14 NDRF teams have been deployed in Punjab.

In Ropar, four teams are now deployed, on the request of the Deputy Commissioner. Instructions have also been given to deploy another team.

The districts of Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, and Moga, where the situation is under control, have been asked to monitor the situation by making advance arrangements as the water levels in the rivers are rising due to rains in the hilly areas.

Similarly, given the current situation, continuous communication is being maintained with the Indian Army.

Verma said priority should be given to safe evacuation of people from the low-water and flood-prone areas and people should also be made aware.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has been asked to prepare food packets if needed. Necessary government funds should be used in coordination with religious and social organisations for this work.

Verma also asked the Power and Telecom Department to ensure uninterrupted continuity of its services. The Water Supply Department should also ensure the provision of clean drinking water for the people. The Health Department should be prepared to fight water-borne diseases.

2023071036903