Traffic on one of the busiest intersections in the national capital, the ITO, was back to normal days after it was submerged as the overflowing Yamuna took over its surrounding areas. The water level in the river decreased slightly on Tuesday and reached 205.71 metres, though it is still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33m.

On Monday at around 11 a.m., the level in the river slightly increased and reached up to 205.80 m.

Water from the surrounding areas of the river has also receded and traffic is getting back on the roads which were completely submerged.

Delhi Minister Atishi informed that traffic at ITO had resumed once again. “Happy to share that traffic is back to normal at ITO,” she tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that the Wazirabad Water treatment was working at full capacity. He congratulated the Delhi Jal Board officials on this.

“Wazirabad Water treatment plant has also started working on full capacity. Now all WTPs are working on full capacity. DJB worked very hard. Thank u DJB,” Kejriwal tweeted.

