Following rainfall in the national capital on Sunday, for the second consecutive day, traffic came to standstill at several places due to water-logging, and fallen trees, with a spate of vehicle breakdowns adding to the chaos.

Traffic snarls were reported from Mathura Road, Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Anand Vihar, Red Fort, Mathura Road, ITO and Chhawla areas with vehicles moving at snail’s pace.

With rain throughout the day, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

“Traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Sarita Vihar towards Badarpur due to breakdown of two trucks near CNG pump Mohan co-operatve Estate. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it tweeted as it shared details regarding water-logging, cave-ins, and fallen trees on city roads and the stretches to avoid.

As per traffic police, there are potholes on Ashram towards Kilokidi on Mathura Road, the roundabout of Rail Bhawan, Moti Bagh Gurudwara, Barafkhana Chowk, Peeragarhi Chowk, IIT to PTC on South Delhi’s Aurobindo Marg.

“Water logging was there on the following roads- near New PHQ gate no-3 on Ashoka Road, Peeragarhi Chowk, Lajpat Nagar Metro station, near metro pillar 422 to 427 on Rohtak Road, roundabout of Bagga link on Panchkuian Road, several other areas on Rohtak Road, Dhaula Kuan flyover, GT Karnal Road and few parts of Outer Ring Road,” it said.

The trees were uprooted at the Outer Ring Road near Palam flyover and Benito Juarez Marg near Ring Road.

