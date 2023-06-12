A water pipeline exploded here on Monday, flooding the streets and damaging properties, an official said, adding no casualties, however, were reported.

The Guwahati Jal Board’s newly erected water pipeline ruptured at Rajgarh Road near Commerce College Link Road of the city.

Just a month ago, a city water supply pipe had burst, resulting in the death of one woman and injuries to more than 30 people.

The incident on Monday, however, caused a flood-like situation on Rajgarh road, affecting the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Some people were seen clicking pictures and recording the flooded streets.

Besides, cars were also spotted navigating through the flooded roads.

Later, a team from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority reached there and brought the situation under control.

Guwahati Development Department Minister Ashok Singhal who visited the site of the pipe explosion, tweeted: “Rushed to the spot immediately after the incident to take stock of the situation at Rajgarh & Gauhati Commerce College link road, where a drinking water pipe exploded causing some damage nearby.

“I have called an urgent meeting of all senior officials of Guwahati Jal Board. A high-level inquiry is already in process, post the earlier incident in Kharguli. We will ensure that no such incident occurs in the future. Such accidents are utterly unacceptable & I assure citizens that strict & prompt action will be taken in this regard,” he said.

Singhal was also questioned by angry locals over the recurrent incidents of pipeline bursts in the city.

He said: “We are looking into the matter very seriously.”

