Water, power, drainage infra being augmented in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) In order to bridge shortfalls, infrastructure across all basic facilities including water, power, drainage and road networks are being augmented in Srinagar.

To augment water supply network, hosts of measures ranging from coverage of households in uncovered areas under tap water network to upgrading to and installing advanced infrastructure are being taken to strengthen the potable tap water network.

The aim is to ensure round-the-clock provision to all of around 2.5 lakh households in the district. The district administration has fixed March 1, 2020 as deadline before which all households across the district will be connected under the network and provided potable tap water.

In addition to upgrading infrastructure which includes replacing old with new supply lines and enhancing storage capabilities, the plan includes covering all uncovered households in rural areas of the district under the potable tap water network.

The plan also includes installation of smart water meters, the aim being to discourage misuse of potable water. The measure is aimed at the larger goals of water conservation and efficient response to issues of disruption.

Meanwhile the district administration has released Rs 3 crore to the PHE department for completing – before the end of March 2020 – several important works including replacement of worn-out water distribution system in Bemina area.

To improve power scenario in the district, the power distribution network and relevant infrastructure is being augmented in keeping with modern demands and needs.

Last month the administration released over 4 crore rupees under SADP to the power department for strengthening power distribution network in various populous areas of the district.

The funding was released for creation of 30 new sub-stations and augmentation of existing ones in various areas. These new sub-stations being set up at an aggregate cost of over 2 crore rupees include setting up of HT and LT networks.

Meanwhile, 42 out of the total 92 languishing projects in Srinagar district are being completed before the end of the current fiscal whilst another 45 projects are targeted for completuion before the end of 2020.

These JKIDFC-funded languishing projects worth an aggregate of over Rs 880 crore are under fast-paced execution for their earliest completion.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said adherence to completion timelines is an important part of relevant efforts, adding that relevant responsibilities of concerned officers have been fixed in order to ensure adherence.

Dr Shahid, who is also the CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited, said development of drainage as well as power and water in Srinagar city is also among the main areas of focus of the SSCL, adding that efforts are afoot to bring all these under a smart mechanism which will help identify areas of concern aimed at timely intervention.

–IANS

zi/prs