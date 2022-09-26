INDIA

Water released from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana

NewsWire
Authorities in Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage on Monday released excess water into the Yamuna river, which may pose a flood threat to New Delhi.

The water level of the Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark and is expected to rise further with heavy rainfall in the past week, prompting authorities to issue advisory to take appropriate measures to avoid flood-like situation, officials said.

Water levels at the Hathnikund barrage along the Haryana-Uttarakhand border rose to nearly 3 lakh cusecs, promoting the government to issue an alert, an official said.

According to the official, the water level up to 70,000 cusecs in the barrage is considered normal, while above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floods.

As the water level started rising, authorities opened all gates of the Hathnikund barrage, allowing the river water to flow downstream.

The government sounded a high alert in Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, and Sonipat districts from where the Yamuna passes through before entering the national capital.

There was no report of any loss of life in Haryana so far.

The Met Department in Chandigarh said the monsoon in the hill states in Haryana’s neighbourhood has largely become subdued with chances of only light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours.

