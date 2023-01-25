INDIASPORTS

Water Sports to debut at Khelo India Youth Games 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Twenty-seven sporting disciplines have been included in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 and also making its debut in the event, starting January 30, will be Water Sports.

Bhopal and Maheshwar (Khargone) will be playing host to sports like Canoeing, Kayaking and Rowing, which will be held at the MP Water Sports Academy in the state capital. Water Slalom on the other hand will be taking place at Khargone, Maheshwar.

Talking about the inclusion of water sports in the Khelo India Youth Games, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Madhya Pradesh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia said, “We all know that Bhopal is known as the city of lakes. Madhya Pradesh is emerging as the sports hub of India under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji. We have excellent infrastructure. We have two lakes in Bhopal. These are great spots for Canoeing and Kayaking. We have the best training facilities, international coaches, and above all, we are hosting Khelo India, so it is a matter of pride for us.”

She further added, “We have worked for years towards the development of water sports in the state and that’s why we and our athletes are looking forward to the water sports events and are confident of a good show. Our athletes from the MP Water sports academy have earned international laurels and we are the leading junior team in the country in kayaking, canoeing and rowing.”

20230125-224605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal Speaker might summon ED, CBI officers again

    Tesla issues rare public denial on legal head quitting

    Social media stunts set bad examples, risk young people’s lives

    K’taka Police nab Raj man for spying for foreign country