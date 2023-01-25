Twenty-seven sporting disciplines have been included in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 and also making its debut in the event, starting January 30, will be Water Sports.

Bhopal and Maheshwar (Khargone) will be playing host to sports like Canoeing, Kayaking and Rowing, which will be held at the MP Water Sports Academy in the state capital. Water Slalom on the other hand will be taking place at Khargone, Maheshwar.

Talking about the inclusion of water sports in the Khelo India Youth Games, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Madhya Pradesh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia said, “We all know that Bhopal is known as the city of lakes. Madhya Pradesh is emerging as the sports hub of India under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji. We have excellent infrastructure. We have two lakes in Bhopal. These are great spots for Canoeing and Kayaking. We have the best training facilities, international coaches, and above all, we are hosting Khelo India, so it is a matter of pride for us.”

She further added, “We have worked for years towards the development of water sports in the state and that’s why we and our athletes are looking forward to the water sports events and are confident of a good show. Our athletes from the MP Water sports academy have earned international laurels and we are the leading junior team in the country in kayaking, canoeing and rowing.”

