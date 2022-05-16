Water supply in several parts of the national capital will be affected from Tuesday due to depletion of pond level of the Yamuna at Wazirabad and reduction in release of raw water from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board announced on Monday.

“Water supply will be affected since the morning of May 17 till the pond level improves to normal,” it said.

The Delhi Jal Board said that due to the depletion of pond level of Yamuna at Wazirabad Water Works to 669.40 feet against the normal level of 674.50 feet and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana in the Yamuna, water production has been affected at the water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla.

It urged residents to store adequate quantity of water in advance as per requirement, while adding water tankers would be provided on request as supply would remain affected till the pond level improved to normal.

Among the areas to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, South Extension, Greater Kailash, and south Delhi, Ramlila Ground, Delhi Gate, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Burari, and parts of the Cantonment area.

