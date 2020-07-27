Water supply to be affected in Gurugram on Wednesday

Gurugram, July 27 (IANS) Water supply in some areas of the city will be affected for 12 hours on Wednesday, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said on Monday.

According to a senior GMDA official, the road construction is currently underway at Basai Chowk and shifting of water pipeline is needed. As a result, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has requested GMDA for the course of action.

“Due to shifting of pipeline, that will take 12 hours, the water supply will remain affected from 8 am to 8 pm on Wednesday,” the official added.

Disruption of water supply will affect all most entire Gurugram apart from some localities adjoining Sohna road. Some of the most affected areas are Sector 4,5,7,9,11,12, 12, 31, 40, 56, Laxman Vihar, Ashok Vihar, New colony, Krishna colony, ADLF city, South city, Sushant Lok etc.

Another water treatment plant located at Chandu Budhera having capacity of 22 million gallons supply water daily to localities adjoining the Sohna road.

The GMDA has expressed regret for the inconvenience, advised people to store adequate water to meet requirements.

