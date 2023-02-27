INDIALIFESTYLE

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi today

NewsWire
0
0

Due to the ongoing Delhi Metro construction works, water supply in some of the residential colonies of North East Delhi will be affected on Monday.

In a statement, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said: “Due to interconnection of loop line laid by DMRC, at metro Pillar No P-107, (near Khajuri Khas Fly Over), with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main, the water supply of some colonies and areas will not be available or will be available at low pressure in the evening.”

The areas which is likely to be affected include North East Delhi, Sonia Vihar, Karaval Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Ghonda, Harsh Vihar, Janta Flats, Dilshad Colony, Seemapuri and the adjacent areas.

The DJB has requested the residents to store the sufficient water and has also said that the water tanker will be made available on the residents’ request.

20230227-132802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi walks out from meeting of Standing Committee on Defence

    BJP to train guns on Cong in remaining phases of Bengal...

    Posters of Amruta Khanvilkar, Sayli Sanjeev from ‘Har Har Mahadev’ out

    Six dead, 20 hospitalised after gas leakage from factory in Surat