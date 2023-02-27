Due to the ongoing Delhi Metro construction works, water supply in some of the residential colonies of North East Delhi will be affected on Monday.

In a statement, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said: “Due to interconnection of loop line laid by DMRC, at metro Pillar No P-107, (near Khajuri Khas Fly Over), with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main, the water supply of some colonies and areas will not be available or will be available at low pressure in the evening.”

The areas which is likely to be affected include North East Delhi, Sonia Vihar, Karaval Nagar, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Ghonda, Harsh Vihar, Janta Flats, Dilshad Colony, Seemapuri and the adjacent areas.

The DJB has requested the residents to store the sufficient water and has also said that the water tanker will be made available on the residents’ request.

