INDIA

Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi

Water supply will be affected in parts of national capital due to less receipt of raw water in the Yamuna river.

The water supply will be available at low pressure from Wazirabad WTP till the sufficient water is received in the river.

“Due to less receipt of raw water in Yamuna river and reduction of Yamuna pond level i.e. 671.70 ft. against the normal level of 674.50 ft. at Wazirabad Barrage, the water production has been affected in Wazirabad and Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant”, said the Delhi Jal Board.

Both the plants are working at low efficiency of 60 per cent at Wazirabad Barrage and 75 per cent at Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant. The DJB said that because of low efficiency, the water supply will be available at low pressure from Wazirabad WTP till sufficient water is received in the Yamuna.

The affected areas include Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas. Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljit Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inder Puri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and adjoining area.

The water supply is also likely to be affected in South Delhi, parts of Cantonment areas, Ramleela Ground,Delhi gate, Subhash Park., Model Town, Gulabi Bagh and Punjabi Bagh.

The Delhi Jal Board has advised the residents to store sufficient quantities of water in advance as per requirement. However, water tankers will be available on request.

20230307-123804

